More than just camp

High schoolers spoke to Iola’s Rotary Club Thursday about their experience at RYLA, Rotary’s youth leadership training program, held earlier this fall in Salvation Army’s Camp Heart O’ Hills in Welling, Okla.

Griffin Westervelt and Alex Ingle, both high school seniors, attended the program for their second year in a leadership capacity. The others are high school juniors.

Amid the fun, the camp’s focus on leadership and self-confidence was not lost on the youth; all said the camp was fun and transformative.