BUFFALO — Marmaton Valley High School’s forensics team took home third place Saturday at the Three Rivers League Speech and Drama Championships.

Leading the way were Carissa Mattox, who qualified for state in three events, and Autumn Simpson, who qualified with Mattox in an improvised duet acting skit. Mattox also qualified by taking second in humorous solo acting and impromptu speaking.

Students earning first or second in their respective events qualify for the state meet.