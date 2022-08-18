MV KAY stays active

JUNCTION CITY — Marmaton Valley High School students Madison Lawson, Payton Scharff, Jaiden Emmons, Brooklyn Adams and Roslyn Houk learned about “Service With a Purpose” when they attended the Kansas Association for Youth Leadership Camp in Junction City July 25-29.

The KAY program is a service organization geared toward character- and leadership-building trades for students in grades 6-12.

The camp offered the students an opportunity to share ideas with KAY members from across the state, and featured team and mascot meetings, leadership labels, creative projects, recreational activities, housing service programs and other special interests.