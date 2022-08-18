 | Thu, Aug 18, 2022
MV KAY stays active

Around Town

August 18, 2022 - 3:40 PM

Attending a recent KAY Leadership Camp from Marmaton Valley High School are, at left from front, Jaiden Emmons, Roslyn Houk and Madison Lawson; and at right from front, Payton Scharff and Brooklyn Adams. COURTESY PHOTO

JUNCTION CITY — Marmaton Valley High School students Madison Lawson, Payton Scharff, Jaiden Emmons, Brooklyn Adams and Roslyn Houk learned about “Service With a Purpose” when they attended the Kansas Association for Youth Leadership Camp in Junction City July 25-29.

The KAY program is a service organization geared toward character- and leadership-building trades for students in grades 6-12.

The camp offered the students an opportunity to share ideas with KAY members from across the state, and featured team and mascot meetings, leadership labels, creative projects, recreational activities, housing service programs and other special interests.

