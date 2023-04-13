MV math students compete at Pittsburg

PITTSBURG — Marmaton Valley High School students competed against more than 500 students from Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma at the Pittsburg State Math Relays April 4.

Individually, Zach Allee took third in 12th-grade trigonometry, Roslyn Houk finished sixth in 12th-grade potpourri and Sophia Heim placed sixth in 10th-grade word problems.

“I am proud of our kids not only in their accomplishments, but also in how they represented Marmaton Valley,” math club sponsor Kelci Botts said.