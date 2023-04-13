 | Thu, Apr 13, 2023
MV math students compete at Pittsburg

April 13, 2023

Marmaton Valley High School students competing at the Pittsburg State University Math Relays April 4 are, front row from left, Jaedon Granere, Chris Ferguson, Sophia Heim, LesLeigh Cary, Mary Brown and Maider Arbulu; second row, Kody McVey, Zach Allee, Piper Barney, Janae Granere, Madi Lawson, Roslyn Houk, Haylee Lanham, Payton Scharff and Maddie Robertson. Courtesy photo

PITTSBURG — Marmaton Valley High School students competed against more than 500 students from Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma at the Pittsburg State Math Relays April 4.

Individually, Zach Allee took third in 12th-grade trigonometry, Roslyn Houk finished sixth in 12th-grade potpourri and Sophia Heim placed sixth in 10th-grade word problems.

“I am proud of our kids not only in their accomplishments, but also in how they represented Marmaton Valley,” math club sponsor Kelci Botts said. 

