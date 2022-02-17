Students at Crest schools were honored for their perseverance in the classroom Tuesday. The students for the “Never Give Up” awards have demonstrated resilience, perseverance and grit in and out of the classroom, according to a Crest press release. Earning “Never Give Up Awards” were, front row from left, Zayne Francis (Pre-K), Peyton Ball (Pre-K), Madilynn Sanchez (1st grade), Thaddeus Beckmon (3rd Grade), TJ Beckmon (4th Grade), Summer Valentine (6th Grade), Levi Prasko (8th Grade); second row, Custen Allen (9th Grade), Liliana Blaufuss (10th Grade), Kamryn Luedke (11th Grade), Keaton Davis (12th Grade). Courtesy photo
