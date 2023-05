Iolan Roger Carswell will speak about “Noted and Notorious” Kansans Tuesday for the Allen County Historical Society’s spring meeting.

Carswell, who retired in 2021 after serving 28 years as director of the Iola Public Library, will speak at 7 p.m. at the Frederick Funston Meeting Hall, 207 N. Jefferson Ave.

From the arts to business, from sports to politics, Kansans have made their mark.