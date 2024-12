Iola Community Threatre Improv Troupe members took part in skits Sunday during a rehearsal prior to the upcoming Improv Show set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the ICT Warehouse Theatre at 203 S. Jefferson Ave. Admission is $10, or $5 with a perishable food item for the Allen County Community Pantry. The show is the group’s final performance until the spring as focus shifts to the next full-scale production, “Catch Me If You Can” Feb. 14-16.