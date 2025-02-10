‘Operation Christmas’ a success

Members of the Iola Masonic Lodge 38 partnered with the Kansas Masonic Foundation in donating $1,000 to the Iola Community Food Pantry as well as food items as part of their “Operation Christmas.”

Lodge members collected nonperishable food items in addition to purchasing 60 turkeys that were included in the Operation Christmas dinner boxes.

As a result, the food pantry was able to donate 1,383 lbs. of food.

The local lodge has supported the local food pantry consistently since 2015, said Curtis Utley, secretary of Lodge 38.

“The Iola Lodge is one of the most active Lodges in Southeast Kansas,” said Utley, noting active membership numbers about 90. “They get things done.”

The local lodge also gives on a routine basis to Wings of Warriors, Relay for Life, Kansas PRIDE, and Iola Youth Recreation Department.