 | Fri, Nov 01, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Organizers prepare for Wreaths Across America

National Wreaths Across America Day is Saturday, Dec. 14. Local organizers are preparing for the event and are in need of 410 wreaths.

Around Town

November 1, 2024 - 3:06 PM

Volunteers place wreaths at Fort Scott National Cemetery during last year’s Wreaths Across America Day, designed to honor and remember our nation’s veterans. Courtesy photo

This year’s National Wreaths Across America Day is Saturday, Dec. 14. Across the country, volunteers will gather at more than 4,600 sites across all 50 states to place wreaths on the headstones of veterans. It’s a mammoth effort, as more than 2 million wreaths are placed in local, national and military cemeteries.

Locally, the organization has put out a cry for help. Fort Scott National Cemetery is still in need of 410 wreaths to decorate all 7,000 headstones. Fort Scott National Cemetery is one of only three national cemeteries in Kansas; the other two are Fort Leavenworth National Cemetery and Leavenworth National Cemetery.

To order a wreath, contact Diann Tucker with Stewart Realty in Fort Scott. Each wreath costs $17.

Wreaths Across America will donate one wreath for every two ordered through Fort Scott.

The deadline to order is Nov. 29.

Those interested in learning more or volunteering to help place wreaths can contact Maggie Barnett at 620-380-1814.

Related
November 18, 2021
May 27, 2020
November 10, 2014
November 26, 2012
Most Popular