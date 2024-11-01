Organizers prepare for Wreaths Across America

This year’s National Wreaths Across America Day is Saturday, Dec. 14. Across the country, volunteers will gather at more than 4,600 sites across all 50 states to place wreaths on the headstones of veterans. It’s a mammoth effort, as more than 2 million wreaths are placed in local, national and military cemeteries.

Locally, the organization has put out a cry for help. Fort Scott National Cemetery is still in need of 410 wreaths to decorate all 7,000 headstones. Fort Scott National Cemetery is one of only three national cemeteries in Kansas; the other two are Fort Leavenworth National Cemetery and Leavenworth National Cemetery.

To order a wreath, contact Diann Tucker with Stewart Realty in Fort Scott. Each wreath costs $17.

Wreaths Across America will donate one wreath for every two ordered through Fort Scott.

The deadline to order is Nov. 29.

Those interested in learning more or volunteering to help place wreaths can contact Maggie Barnett at 620-380-1814.