O’Shaughnessy celebrates

Brian Shaughnessy peeks out of a drive-thru window added to O’Shanughnessy Liquor in iola. Photo by Paul Vernon / Iola Register

Members and supporters of the Iola Area Chamber of Commerce gathered Wednesday morning to celebrate O’Shaughnessy Liquor.

Owners Lindsey and Brian Shaughnessy have completed an extensive remodel of the store, converting storage space into a new showroom, completing an enclosed and uber-refrigerated “beer cave,” and opening a drive-thru window.

The new digs also include a fresh paint job, almost a perfect match of the couple’s beloved Chiefs’ ruby red. The Shaughnessys have owned the liquor store at 1211 East St. since 2008.