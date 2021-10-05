 | Tue, Oct 05, 2021
Parents, grandparents take over 4-H club meeting

The Seekers-Not-Slackers 4-H Club meeting for September allowed parents to take over the duties. A number of upcoming activities were discussed.

By

Around Town

October 5, 2021 - 10:21 AM

Connie Thompson gives a demonstration on how to make cherry cheesecake during Grandparents’ Night at the Seekers-Not-Slacker 4-H Club meeting in September. Helping her were Owen Thompson, left, and Nora Thompson. Courtesy photo

The September meeting of the Seekers-Not-Slackers 4-H club was “Parent’s Night.” All parents assumed the duties of the club and their children, in order to show the reversal of roles and how to run an orderly meeting. 

Roll call was “What do you like best about the Kansas State Fair?” The most popular answer was food.

Club leaders reminded everyone that record books were due to the Extension office for judging as well as pin applications. Countywide Achievement Night will be  at 6 p.m. Nov. 10 in Garnett with a soup supper and awards to follow.  

