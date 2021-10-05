Parents, grandparents take over 4-H club meeting

The September meeting of the Seekers-Not-Slackers 4-H club was “Parent’s Night.” All parents assumed the duties of the club and their children, in order to show the reversal of roles and how to run an orderly meeting.

Roll call was “What do you like best about the Kansas State Fair?” The most popular answer was food.

Club leaders reminded everyone that record books were due to the Extension office for judging as well as pin applications. Countywide Achievement Night will be at 6 p.m. Nov. 10 in Garnett with a soup supper and awards to follow.