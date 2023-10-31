Parkinson’s group to reconvene

A Parkinson’s support group will resume monthly meetings, with the first scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 16 at 10 a.m. at the Humboldt Public Library. The group focuses on supplying information, sharing strategies and helping support those who have the chronic degenerative disorder and the loved ones who care for them.

There is no known cure for Parkinson’s disease, which causes unintended or uncontrollable movement. One clear risk factor is age. According to the National Institute on Aging, most people develop the disease after age 60, but up to 10% of people with Parkinson’s experience onset before age 50.

Candy Dilley, who organizes the meetings, says this month’s meeting will be the group’s first since the COVID-19 pandemic. The meetings are open to all. Contact Dilley at 620-875-4952 for more information.