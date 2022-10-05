Pete’s raises funds for CASA

Pump N Pete’s Corp. is hosting a fundraiser and other activities to aid the Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children (CASA) through October.

Those who donate $1 will sign a pinwheel pledge card to be hung at any of the 54 Pete’s convenience stores in Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma, including those in Iola, Humboldt, Gas and Moran. Those who donate $5 or more at one time will get a raffle ticket good for winning a $25 price in each store, with a chance to win $250.

Funds will be used to recruit, train, prepare and support volunteer advocates specially trained by CASA to help abused and neglected children in need of care by the court system.