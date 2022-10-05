 | Wed, Oct 05, 2022
Pete’s raises funds for CASA

Pump N Pete's stores across the region will raise funds in October for the CASA program, which trains advocates to aid children in need of care in the Kansas court system.

Around Town

October 5, 2022 - 11:46 AM

Pump N Pete’s Corp. is hosting a fundraiser and other activities to aid the Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children (CASA) through October.

Those who donate $1 will sign a pinwheel pledge card to be hung at any of the 54 Pete’s convenience stores in Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma, including those in Iola, Humboldt, Gas and Moran. Those who donate $5 or more at one time will get a raffle ticket good for winning a $25 price in each store, with a chance to win $250.

Funds will be used to recruit, train, prepare and support volunteer advocates specially trained by CASA to help abused and neglected children in need of care by the court system.

