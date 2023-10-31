Pete’s raises funds for CASA districts

CASA of the 31st Judicial District got a major boost last month, as the Pump N’ Pete’s locations of Kansas, northern Oklahoma and western Missouri teamed up to raise funds for the organization.

Throughout October, Pete’s cashiers asked customers if they would like to donate to CASA and sign a pledge card. The funds raised benefit four CASA districts in Kansas and one in both Oklahoma and Missouri. Together, these CASA districts serve over 1,000 children in local county court systems.

At this year’s Farm-City Days, Pete’s stores in Moran and Iola shared a booth with CASA that featured a raffle and a bake sale. Pete’s Moran location donated a custom electric guitar, while Pete’s #36 of Iola hosted the bake sale. CASA offered a fall-themed gift basket for the raffle. Kim Burton of Iola won the guitar, while Iola’s Glenda Goff was the fall basket’s lucky winner.