 | Tue, Oct 31, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Pete’s raises funds for CASA districts

The donations will be used to recruit and train advocates for children in the court system

By

Around Town

October 31, 2023 - 5:16 PM

Kim Burton with a custom electric guitar she won from a raffle at this year’s Farm-City Days. Proceeds from the raffle, which Pump N’ Petes helped sponsor, benefited CASA of the 31st District. COURTESY PHOTO

CASA of the 31st Judicial District got a major boost last month, as the Pump N’ Pete’s locations of Kansas, northern Oklahoma and western Missouri teamed up to raise funds for the organization.

Throughout October, Pete’s cashiers asked customers if they would like to donate to CASA and sign a pledge card. The funds raised benefit four CASA districts in Kansas and one in both Oklahoma and Missouri. Together, these CASA districts serve over 1,000 children in local county court systems.

At this year’s Farm-City Days, Pete’s stores in Moran and Iola shared a booth with CASA that featured a raffle and a bake sale. Pete’s Moran location donated a custom electric guitar, while Pete’s #36 of Iola hosted the bake sale. CASA offered a fall-themed gift basket for the raffle. Kim Burton of Iola won the guitar, while Iola’s Glenda Goff was the fall basket’s lucky winner.

Related
September 15, 2023
December 19, 2022
October 5, 2022
October 29, 2021
Most Popular