Pick up a poem on Friday

It’s Poem for Your Pocket Day, a national event in celebration of National Poetry Month, which the Academy of American Poets inaugurated in 1996. 

Around Town

April 27, 2023 - 4:32 PM

Banks, retailers and city hall will hand out hundreds of pastel-colored mini-scrolls printed with poems Friday, courtesy of the Iola Public Library.

The poems are to be carried and shared throughout the day. Short traditional verses in themes of spring, love, hope or nature are by such poets as Robert Frost, Sara Teasdale and Emily Dickinson. They’re made available by the Academy of American Poets. 

