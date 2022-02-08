‘Pickers’ in search of Kansas treasures

“American Pickers” a History Channel documentary series that explores the world of antique “picking,” is in Kansas in search of treasure.

In a news release through the Iola Area Chamber of Commerce, showrunners announced they are hoping to find anyone in the area with items of interest.

Anybody with a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques they wouldn’t mind being sorted through can reach out to americanpickers@cineflix.com, call (646) 433-2184 or visit Facebook @GotaPick.