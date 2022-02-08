 | Tue, Feb 08, 2022
‘Pickers’ in search of Kansas treasures

The popular History Channel series "American Pickers" is hoping to find treasures in Kansas. The call has been sounded for folks to offer their wares.

Around Town

February 8, 2022 - 7:51 AM

Photo by Pixabay.com

“American Pickers” a History Channel documentary series that explores the world of antique “picking,” is in Kansas in search of treasure.

In a news release through the Iola Area Chamber of Commerce, showrunners announced they are hoping to find anyone in the area with items of interest.

Anybody with a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques they wouldn’t mind being sorted through can reach out to americanpickers@cineflix.com, call (646) 433-2184 or visit Facebook @GotaPick.

