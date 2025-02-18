Police reports — Feb. 18

Arrest reported

Iola police officers arrested Kyle Holmes of Fort Scott Friday evening in the 10 block of State Street for suspicion of battery on a law enforcement officer.

Thefts reported

Walmart employees told Iola police officers of two separate theft reports, one on Sunday, another on Monday.

In a separate incident Friday, Iolan Brian Rutherford was cited for theft, officers said.

Vehicle burglarized

Sigg Motors employees told police Monday that one of their cars in the 1700 block of East Street had been broken into.