Police Reports Nov. 25-Dec. 8

Incidents

On Dec. 1, H&R Block reported damage to their building in the 900 block of North State Street.

On Dec. 2, Walmart reported an unknown person had committed a theft from the store.

On Dec. 4, officers took a report of a stolen package from a front porch in the 400 block of North Walnut Street.

On Dec. 5, a trailer was reported stolen from the 300 block of North Sycamore Street.

On Dec. 8, officers collected a found Visa card on North Kentucky Street belonging to Mark Sharp.

Arrests and citations

On Nov. 25, Hunter Boren was arrested for domestic battery, fleeing, or attempting to elude law enforcement while driving with a suspended license.

On Nov. 26, George Arlyn Briggs was arrested on an existing City of Iola warrant.

On Nov. 28, Ethan Ohmer was issued a citation for driving a vehicle with an expired registration.

On Nov. 29, Calvin McCullough was arrested for violation of a protection order in the 900 block of North 8th Street in Humboldt.

On Nov. 30, Gary Chambers was arrested in the 800 block of Kansas Drive for driving under the influence of drugs, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. The passenger, Alicia Brennan, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

On Dec. 3, Amanda Rogers was arrested during a traffic stop for driving while suspended, no insurance, and expired registration.

On Dec. 6, Margaret Mock was issued a citation for driving a vehicle with an expired license plate.

On Dec. 7, Kyle Burke was issued a citation for driving a vehicle with no registration or insurance.