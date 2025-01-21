‘Possible explosion’ under investigation

CHANUTE — Authorities are investigating a possible explosion at a Chanute home.

The Chanute Fire Department issued a press release about what they termed “a possible explosion” just after 4 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of West 16th Street.

Firefighters who arrived discovered a house on fire, and remained on the scene for more than an hour to extinguish the blaze and secure the area.

A photo posted to the KOAM news website showed a one-story structure with the roof collapsed, and cinder blocks and other material scattered around the property.

The Kansas State Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate.