Presents and family were the answers to the question, “What is your favorite thing about Christmas,” at the Prairie Dell 4-H Club meeting on Dec. 3, 2024.

Before the meeting the club members sang Christmas carols at Heartland Meadows.

The next Prairie Dell 4-H Club meeting will be at 7 p.m., Jan. 6, 2025 at the Southwind Extension District office in Iola.

— Lola Church, Reporter