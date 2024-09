The Prairie Dell 4-H club met Tuesday, Sept. 3 at the Iola Extension Office.

Members answered roll call by naming their favorite superhero. New officers were elected.

Lainey Church demonstrated how to make a Mug Cake. It was delicious.

For recreation, Treyton Church led the members in playing Heads Up 7-UP.

The next meeting is Monday, Oct. 7, at 7 p.m., at the Southwind Extension District office in Iola.

— Lizzy Michael, reporter