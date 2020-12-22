Prairie Dell 4-Hers tell their Christmas wishes

Monday, Dec. 7, Prairie Dell 4-H Club members met by Zoom.
Make-up, new shoes, and the end of COVID-19 were some of the answers for the roll call, “What do you want for Christmas?”
Lainey Church led the club in singing “The First Noel.”
