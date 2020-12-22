Menu Search Log in

Prairie Dell 4-Hers tell their Christmas wishes

4-Hers want make-up, new shoes and the end of COVID-19 for Christmas this year.

Around Town

December 22, 2020 - 9:50 AM

Prairie Dell 4-H members went Christmas caroling using social distancing at Heartland Meadows. Members stood outside and went from window to window caroling. From left, LeAnn and Lola Church, Luke Wicoff, Lisa Wicoff, Eddyra Nelson, Drake Weir, Joel Wicoff, Lainey Church and Leslie Weir. Courtesy photo

Monday, Dec. 7, Prairie Dell 4-H Club members met by Zoom.

Make-up, new shoes, and the end of COVID-19 were some of the answers for the roll call,  “What do you want for Christmas?”

Lainey Church led the club in singing “The First Noel.”

