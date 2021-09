Prairie Dell 4-H met Sept. 6 at the Riverside Park Community Building.

Lainey Church led the club in singing “BINGO.”

4-H Council member Luke Wicoff reported 4-H officers’ training will be at 3 p.m. Oct. 24. National 4-H week is Oct. 3-9. Prairie Dell will display their postcard display at Deep Creek, put up fliers at Lincoln Elementary, wear 4-H T-shirts on Oct. 5, and celebrate 4-H Sunday on Oct. 31 by attending the Selma United Methodist Church service.