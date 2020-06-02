Menu Search Log in

Prairie Dell Zooms

Prairie Dell 4-H Club members met remotely via Zoom Monday to discuss a number of topics. The group will meet jointly with Square B 4-H in July.

Around Town

June 2, 2020 - 10:33 AM

Hats, Hats, Hats! It was hat night at the June 1 meeting of the Prairie Dell 4-H Club via Zoom.

Roll call was answered by stating a famous quote and who originated it.

Club members learned how to “postpone to a certain time” for parliamentary procedure.

