Members of the Prairie Rose 4-H club attended the 4-H Achievement Banquet on Nov. 6. These members received various awards celebrating their accomplishments throughout the previous 4-H year. The club also received a purple seal award. Kason Botts won the top secretary’s book; Lucas Owens won the top reporter’s book; and Natalea Elmenhorst won the top historian book. During the November monthly meeting, Prairie Rose 4-H club members donated canned foods to the Moran food pantry. Courtesy photo