Prairie Rose 4-H club gathers

President Zoi Yoho called the Aug. 9 meeting of the Prairie Rose 4-H Club to order.
Doug Dix, songleader, led the club in the Pledge of Allegiance and the 4-H Pledge.
Roll call was answered by members stating what their favorite fair project was and to share their fair results.
