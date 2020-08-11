Menu Search Log in

Prairie Rose 4-H club gathers

Prairie Rose 4-H members discussed the Allen County Fair in a pair of recent meetings. Members also covered face masks, a flag retirement ceremony and other topics.

President Zoi Yoho called the Aug. 9 meeting of the Prairie Rose 4-H Club to order. 

Doug Dix, songleader, led the club in the Pledge of Allegiance and the 4-H Pledge. 

Roll call was answered by members stating what their favorite fair project was and to share their fair results. 

