Prairie Rose 4-H Club plans for new year

President Sophia Heim called the Prairie Rose 4-H Club meeting to order Sunday, Sept. 22.

The Cloverbuds led the Pledge of Allegiance and the 4-H Pledge. Roll call was, What was your greatest 4-H accomplishment this past year?

Darrell Dix reported the club’s float placed second in Moran Days.

Community leaders Angelea Heim and Kelci Botts said record books are due and that 4-H achievement night will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6.

Heim and Botts encouraged 4-H’ers to serve on committee for the upcoming 4-H year. Enrollment is from Oct. 1 to Dec. 1.

Newly elected officers are expected to attend officer training on Sunday, Oct. 27 at 3 p.m.

In new business, voted to participate in the countywide 48 hours of service project on Saturday, Oct. 12, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Allen County Fairgrounds.

Members also voted to wear 4-H club T-shirts to school on Oct. 9 and to participate in 4-H Sunday on Saturday, Oct. 5, at 5:30 p.m., at St. John’s Catholic Church in Iola.

Song leaders Kylee and Easton Resco led the club in “Row, Row, Row Your Boat.” Recreation leader Doug Dix led the club in a game of tag.

The next meeting is Sunday, Oct. 12, at 4 p.m. at Moran United Methodist Church.

— Junior Reporter, Harper Gabbert