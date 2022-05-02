 | Tue, May 03, 2022
Prairie Rose aids ACARF drive

Prairie Rose 4-H members gathered several items to benefit ACARF for their April 3 meeting. Animal adoption was one of the meeting's focal points.

Around Town

May 2, 2022 - 4:22 PM

The regular monthly meeting of the Prairie Rose 4-H Club was called to order by President Mallory Heim on Sunday, April 3, at Moran United Methodist Church. 

The meeting coincided with Prairie Rose’s supply drive to benefit the Allen County Animal Rescue Facility (ACARF). Several members brought in items to donate.

The Cloverbuds led the Pledge of Allegiance and the 4-H Pledge. Roll call was “How much rain will we get in April?” and was answered by 16 members, five Cloverbuds, and one leader.  There were no guests.

