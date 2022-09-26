 | Mon, Sep 26, 2022
Prairie Rose elects officers for 2022-23

The next meeting of the Prairie Rose 4-H Club will be on Sunday, Oct. 9, with new officer installation. 

Lucas Owens answers questions at Sunday’s Prairie Rose 4-H meeting about his talk about the Titanic. COURTESY PHOTO

The regular monthly meeting of the Prairie Rose 4-H Club was called to order by President Mallory Heim on Sunday, Sept. 25, at the Moran United Methodist Church. It was the election of officers and the record book turn-in night. 

Roll call was “Ideas for roll call next year.”

All officers gave their reports and were accepted. In new business, members voted to ring the bell for Salvation Army in December, lay wreaths in Fort Scott for the Wreaths Across America event, to attend Grace Lutheran Church for 4-H Sunday, and participate in the annual 48 Hours of Service event by helping clean and landscape at the Moran United Methodist Church. 

