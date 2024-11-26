Program takes ‘flight’

Russell Stover Chocolates matched the $3,700 raised from the “Run Iola, Run” 5K race held during this year’s Farm-City Days celebration. Employees from the Iola plant headed to Southern Coffey County High School on Monday to present the gift to students. Russell Stover employees, from left to right in blue shirts are, Donna Martin, Rachel Holthaus, Sandra Hardwick, Cayden Hartwig, Jackie Walls and Roxanne Peters. Jeff True, a teacher at the high school and leader of the Honor Flight Program, is holding the check. The next Honor Flight is planned for March 27 and 28.

