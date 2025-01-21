PSU announces fall semester rolls

Area students qualifying for the All A or Dean’s Honor Roll at Pittsburg State University for the fall 2024 semester include:

From Colony: Anna Hermreck, a junior majoring in early childhood education, All A Scholastic Honors; Audrey Powe, a senior majoring in chemistry; and Jarrod Powe, a sophomore majoring electrical technology, All A Scholastic Honors.

From Elsmore: Kendall Scharff, a senior majoring in geographical and political sciences, Dean’s Scholastic Honors, and Payton Scharff, a sophomore majoring in biology, All A Scholastic Honors.