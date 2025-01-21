 | Tue, Jan 21, 2025
Menu Search Log in

PSU announces fall semester rolls

Pittsburg State University recently announced its honor rolls for the fall 2024 semester. Several students from Colony and Elsmore qualified for the distinction.

Around Town

January 21, 2025 - 3:47 PM

Register file photo

Area students qualifying for the All A or Dean’s Honor Roll at Pittsburg State University for the fall 2024 semester include:

From Colony: Anna Hermreck, a junior majoring in early childhood education, All A Scholastic Honors; Audrey Powe, a senior majoring in chemistry; and Jarrod Powe, a sophomore majoring electrical technology, All A Scholastic Honors.

From Elsmore: Kendall Scharff, a senior majoring in geographical and political sciences, Dean’s Scholastic Honors, and Payton Scharff, a sophomore majoring in biology, All A Scholastic Honors.

Related
January 17, 2025
July 14, 2022
July 24, 2020
February 5, 2019
Most Popular