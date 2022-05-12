 | Thu, May 12, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Retired teachers hear Bowlus season preview

President John Sheehan presided over the meeting and introduced Dan Kays, executive director of the Bowlus Fine Arts Center, as guest speaker. 

Around Town

May 12, 2022 - 4:05 PM

Allen County Area Retired School Personnel met May 4 in the Mary Ellen Stadler room at Allen Community College.

President John Sheehan presided over the meeting and introduced Dan Kays, executive director of the Bowlus Fine Arts Center, as guest speaker. 

He spoke about his family, his work history and how his job search brought him to Iola.  He previewed the 2022-23 season, which is slated to include four music shows, four family series shows and three new speaker series shows.

Related
April 22, 2022
March 16, 2022
September 26, 2019
September 11, 2018
Most Popular