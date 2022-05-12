Retired teachers hear Bowlus season preview

Allen County Area Retired School Personnel met May 4 in the Mary Ellen Stadler room at Allen Community College.

President John Sheehan presided over the meeting and introduced Dan Kays, executive director of the Bowlus Fine Arts Center, as guest speaker.

He spoke about his family, his work history and how his job search brought him to Iola. He previewed the 2022-23 season, which is slated to include four music shows, four family series shows and three new speaker series shows.