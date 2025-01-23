Riebel attends national health conference

Tori Riebel, regional Public Health Emergency Preparedness coordinator and marketing and outreach specialist for the Allen County Health Department, attended the 2024 National Healthcare Coalition Preparedness Conference Dec. 10-12 in Orlando.

The conference focused on enhancing preparedness and collaboration within communities and organizations. Key themes included the importance of mental readiness through visualization and positive self-talk, effective communication, and fostering trust and cooperation among partners.

Attendees learned the significance of knowing available resources before they are needed and ensuring coordination between stakeholders to achieve consistent, collaborative responses. There was an emphasis on the need to prepare for not just natural disasters, but also emerging threats like cyberattacks.

The conference underscored the idea that collective strength and active participation from all members of the community are vital to achieving success and resilience.

“One of my key takeaways is the importance of clarifying roles and responsibilities before disaster strikes and knowing who our community resources are in preparation for an event. By enhancing communication and building trust with these groups, we can ensure they have confidence in our organization’s ability to deliver accurate and timely information,” Riebel said.

“I appreciated the opportunity to connect with individuals from various states and expand my understanding of the healthcare industry. I look forward to applying what I’ve learned in our ongoing initiatives.”