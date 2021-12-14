Risk management series for women returns

Registration is now open for a four-part series being held in two locations in the Southwind Extension District. Iola and Fort Scott will both be host sites for the “Risk Management Skills for Women in Agriculture” series. The series aims to help farmers and ranchers deal with the uncertainty of fluctuating grain prices and increased input prices.

As the crop production and forage management agent for the Southwind District, I understand the stress and uncertainties the upcoming growing seasons are bringing. The ever-changing commodity prices and unpredictable weather patterns are already a lot to worry about, but this upcoming growing season brings new levels of uncertainty. As input prices reach record highs, it will cost producers more than ever to raise a crop. Herbicide shortages also threaten to make life harder for the Kansas farmer.

Now, more than ever, I believe a solid management plan is a must-have for producers. The “Risk Management Skills for Kansas in Agriculture” series will give producers invaluable skills when it comes to creating a management plan.