Season of giving

The Red Devil Food Pantry provides access to supplemental food and other necessities for students in need. The pantry offers a variety of nutritious food products and hygiene items and is available to any student currently enrolled at ACC. In addition to these donations, the sisters supported the Operation Christmas Child project by filling 20 shoe boxes with gift items. The mission of Operation Christmas Child is to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way to children in need around the world. Below, Wings of Warriors members assembled and delivered 38 gift bags to area cancer patients Wednesday, “to give them a little Christmas cheer,” volunteer Adelina Holloway noted. Wings of Warriors is a nonprofit organization that assists cancer victims through the use of gift cards to help defray ancillary costs associated with getting treatment.

Volunteers are, from left, Holloway, Mary Ann Ritter, Eddie Johnson and Jackie Thompson.