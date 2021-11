The October meeting of the Seekers-Not-Slackers was held at the home of the Kings.

After a short business meeting and introduction of new 4-H families, the club enjoyed a fun-filled evening of tacos, pumpkin decorating, hay-rack ride, hot cider and s’mores.

The next meeting will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17 at the Lone Elm Community Building.