Seekers-Not-Slackers talk school fun

The monthly meeting of the Seekers-Not-Slackers 4-H club was called to order Aug. 15, 2022 at 7 p.m. in the Lone Elm Community Building.

Roll call was what is your favorite subject in school, and was answered by 11 members and one leader. Flag salute leader was Gracyn Ellington. Song was the “Itsy Bitty Spider.” There were no committee reports or unfinished business. In new business the club discussed what to do with the club’s earnings from the Tammy Egidy cookie jar contest, as well as participation in Colony Day, a Kincaid Fair Float and Crest Back to School Night. For the program, Hudson Powell gave a project talk on his entomology project, where members learned the body parts of insects as well as how to capture and properly pin bugs.

The September meeting will be Parents Night, the club also will hold officer elections.