Senior volunteers meet for lunch

After not meeting as a group since January 2020, senior volunteers who serve at Hope Unlimited and the Allen County Food Pantry met in Iola for a recognition lunch on Thursday at Sam and Louie’s.

Local volunteers are part of AmeriCorps Seniors which includes the Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP). Hope Unlimited volunteers help sort donated items, serve at the blood drive, and make sewing projects. Allen County Food Pantry volunteers coordinate food distribution at the 16 W. Broadway St. in Iola.

The AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP program provides grants to organizations with a dual purpose: to engage Americans 55 years and older in volunteer service to meet critical community needs, and to provide a high-quality experience for the volunteers.