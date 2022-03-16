Sheriff’s office donates to bike share

Sheriff Bryan J. Murphy and the Allen County Sheriff’s Office presented $1,000 to Thrive Allen County’s free bike share program. This contribution will help community members who rely on the bike share for their transportation needs.

The Bike Allen County program allows residents and visitors to borrow a bike at no charge for 24 hours. Thrive Allen County launched the bike share in 2017 to encourage active transportation in our community. Biking is a healthy, budget-friendly, and fun way to get around Allen County. Many users rely on the bike share for essential transportation to work, grocery stores, and healthcare appointments.

Murphy learned more about the bike share during Thrive Allen County’s presentation on March 2, to the Kansas Association of Public Information Officers (KAPIO), hosted at the Allen County Courthouse. Sheriff Murphy was moved by the program’s positive impact on community members. Upon learning about the need for new bikes in the system, he immediately offered to donate $1,000 in KAPIO’s name.