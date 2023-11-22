Shopping for a great cause

Audacious Boutique recently donated $220 to the Court Appointed Special Advocates of the 31st Judicial District. The donation was part of the store’s Thankful Thursday giving campaign during November. Pictured are Aimee Daniels, left, CASA director, and Toni Manbeck, Audacious Boutique owner. Daniels said CASA will use the gift for its upcoming advocate training program, which begins Nov. 28. Those interested in helping abused and neglected children can contact Daniels at 620-365-1448 or [email protected].