Southwind 4-H members win three state championships

4-H members from the Southwind Extension District excelled at the annual Kansas 4-H Livestock Sweepstakes event on August 21-22 in Kansas State University’s Weber Hall. Participants from the Southwind Extension District were Sadie Marchiano, Clay Brillhart, Carly Dreher, Kristy Beene, Gwen Fry, Byron Fry, Leah Mueller, Haleigh O’Brien, Tate Crystal and Kyser Nemecek.

4-H members gained new knowledge and worked on livestock skills in order to be competitive in the Sweepstakes event which consisted blending scores in four contests. Southwind Extension District completed the weekend by being named the 2021 Champion Kansas State 4-H Sweepstakes Team. Top individual Sweepstakes winners for Southwind were Gwen Fry, 10th. Sadie Marchiano was named High Individual Overall after excelling in all contests.

The Livestock Quiz Bowl started with a qualifying exam. The twelve teams with the highest average scores advanced to the quiz bowl competition and both Southwind teams qualified. Southwind #4 (Brillhart, Marchiano, Dreher, O’Brien) was seated first after the test and was later named the State Champion Quiz Bowl Team. Southwind #1 (G. Fry, Crystal, Mueller, Nemecek) earned 7th best out of 26 teams in the contest.