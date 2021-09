Southwind Extension District 4-H members from Allen and Neosho counties competed Sunday, Sept. 12, at the Kansas State Fair Photography Judging Contest.

Judging in the intermediate division from the Southwind Extension District was Jackson Hann who placed third individually in the state.

The senior team included Jenni Armstrong, Abigail Meiwes, Luke Wicoff and Gracie Yoho. They placed 12th.