The Southwind Extension District will host a free information meeting on Old World Bluestem at the Bressner Hall on the Woodson County Fairgrounds in Yates Center at 230 p.m. Feb. 15.

Old World Bluestems are a group of introduced grasses into the United States in the late 1920’s as improved grasses.

While these grasses are called bluestems they are not closely related to Big Bluestem or Little Bluestem.