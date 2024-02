Marmaton Valley’s junior high and elementary school students have earned bids for the upcoming Allen County Spelling Bee. Junior high students taking the top three spots in the school spelling bee are Harlie Cook, first place, Kameren McClenning, second, Clara Ferguson, third, and Kris McVey, who placed fourth and is an alternate. Elementary school winners are Doug Dix, first place, Bryton Roberts, second, and Keagen Genoble, third.

Elementary school winners, from left, Doug Dix, first place, Bryton Roberts, second, and Keagen Genoble, third. Photo by Halie Luken / Iola Register