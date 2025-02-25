 | Tue, Feb 25, 2025
Menu Search Log in

Square B 4-H Club discusses fair projects

Square B 4-H Club members met Feb. 10 and heard a presentation on Dax Beecher's turkey he shot this past fall and discussed upcoming fair projects.

Around Town

February 25, 2025 - 2:50 PM

Dax Beecher takes part in a Feb. 10 Square B 4-H Club meeting. Courtesy photo

The monthly meeting of the Square B 4-H club was held on Feb. 10 at the Extension office.

Members answered who their valentine was for roll call; seven members and one leader attended.

The club discussed new project opportunities for the fair, and upcoming project meeting dates.

Dax Beecher gave a presentation over the first turkey he shot this past fall. He showed the club his mount of the turkeys tail fan. He did a great job! For recreation members colored leaves to include in their leaf project book for the fair.

Next month’s meeting will be at 6 p.m. March 10 at the Extension office.

Related
January 14, 2022
May 21, 2021
November 18, 2020
July 14, 2020
Most Popular