Square B 4-H Club discusses fair projects

The monthly meeting of the Square B 4-H club was held on Feb. 10 at the Extension office.

Members answered who their valentine was for roll call; seven members and one leader attended.

The club discussed new project opportunities for the fair, and upcoming project meeting dates.

Dax Beecher gave a presentation over the first turkey he shot this past fall. He showed the club his mount of the turkeys tail fan. He did a great job! For recreation members colored leaves to include in their leaf project book for the fair.

Next month’s meeting will be at 6 p.m. March 10 at the Extension office.