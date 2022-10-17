Square B installs officers for 2022-23

The monthly meeting of the Square B 4-H Club was held Oct. 10, at Iola’s Riverside Park.

President Abigail Meiwes called the meeting to order. Flag salute and 4-H pledge were led by Henry Kramer and Bryce Culbertson. Roll call was answered by “What is your favorite vegetable?” Song leader Kira Culbertson led the club in singing “Happy Birthday” to those born in October. Recreation leader Cassie Hecks led the group on the playground equipment. Eight members, two leaders and four parents attended.

Secretary Carly Kramer read the communications letter received by the Kiwanis Club. They are looking for volunteers to help ring the bell for the Salvation Army. Members voted to help with the effort. Square B also will host a bake sale at Walmart the same day. Members will take turns ringing bells and working the bake sale.