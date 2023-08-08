Square B meets with exchange student

Square B 4-H Club members gathered July 10 for their monthly meeting at the K-State Extension office in Iola.

President Abigail Meiwes called the meeting to order. Flag salute and 4-H pledge were led by Henry Kramer, Cassie Hicks and Wiley Jessup. Roll call was answered by “favorite Fair project.” Song leaders Wiley and Maysa Jessup led the club in singing “Let It Shine.”

Maria Cecilie, a 4-H exchange student from Norway, was in attendance, along with six members, two leaders and four parents.