Staying on Key

Four Southwind 4-H members were named Kansas Key Award recipients at Wednesday’s 4-H Achievement Night activities at Iola High School.

Recipients are Gracie Yoho, Abby Rinehart and Jenni Armstrong. Also honored, but unable to attend the ceremony, was Levi Meiwes. The Kansas Key Award is one of the highest honors awarded to 4-H members across Kansas.

The applicants highlight their 4-H related events, activities and achievements accomplished within the club, county or district, region and state.