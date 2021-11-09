 | Tue, Nov 09, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Staying on Key

Four local 4-H members earned Key Awards during Achievement Night festivities, one of the highest honors a 4-H'er can receive.

Around Town

November 9, 2021 - 10:01 AM

Recipients of 4-H Key Awards are, from left, Gracie Yoho, Abby Rinehart and Jenni Armstrong. Not pictured is Levi Meiwes Photo by Terri Kretzmeier

Four Southwind 4-H members were named Kansas Key Award recipients at Wednesday’s 4-H Achievement Night activities at Iola High School.

Recipients are Gracie Yoho, Abby Rinehart and Jenni Armstrong. Also honored, but unable to attend the ceremony, was Levi Meiwes. The Kansas Key Award is one of the highest honors awarded to 4-H members across Kansas. 

The applicants highlight their 4-H related events, activities and achievements accomplished within the club, county or district, region and state.

Related
November 8, 2019
September 9, 2019
July 24, 2019
November 5, 2015
Most Popular