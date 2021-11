YATES CENTER — Members of the Marmaton Valley High School KAY (Kansas Association of Youth Club) attended a Regional KAY Conference Wednesday in Yates Center.

Attending were Alyson Ard, Kendall Scharff and Madison Lawson, along with sponsor Kelci Botts.

The organization is a character-building, leadership training program. The theme for the 2021 regional conference was “The Power of One!”