 | Tue, Nov 23, 2021
Students learn about social media, food

Among the bounds of limitless information available online is information on health and wellness, particularly with food. Clara Wicoff with Southwind Extension District spoke with high-schoolers about how to make sense of it all.

November 23, 2021 - 10:01 AM

From left, Southwind Extension Agent Clara Wicoff stands with Iola High School students Shaun McLaughlin, Kadence Gragg Sam McNellis after Wicoff spoke about food nutrition labels at the high school. Courtesy photo

Clara Wicoff, Nutrition, Food and Health Agent for the Southwind Extension District, spoke at the Iola High School CTE Lunch and Learn last week.

Wicoff spoke on the topic of making sense of social media when it comes to food, nutrition, and health. 

Nearly half of Internet users research products and services on social media, and roughly half of teens say they’re online almost constantly, she said. Much information comes from social media, and it can be difficult to sort the good information from the bad. 

