Students learn about social media, food

Clara Wicoff, Nutrition, Food and Health Agent for the Southwind Extension District, spoke at the Iola High School CTE Lunch and Learn last week.

Wicoff spoke on the topic of making sense of social media when it comes to food, nutrition, and health.

Nearly half of Internet users research products and services on social media, and roughly half of teens say they’re online almost constantly, she said. Much information comes from social media, and it can be difficult to sort the good information from the bad.